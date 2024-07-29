GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Down 1.4%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 2,401,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 25,132,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get GameStop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GameStop

GameStop Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 296.41 and a beta of -0.10.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $84,106 in the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of GameStop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 235,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of GameStop by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of GameStop by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 157,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of GameStop by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.