Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $92.00

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.00 and last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.
Gecina Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.35.
About Gecina
A specialist in centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The real estate investment company owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio in the heart of central areas of the Paris Region, covering more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or in Neuilly-sur-Seine.
