Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 963,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock worth $11,720,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Generac by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Generac by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Generac by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Generac stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.42. The stock had a trading volume of 724,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $161.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.