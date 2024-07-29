Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $160.00 at Roth Mkm

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

Get Generac alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.74. 104,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,391. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.35. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $161.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $916,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Generac by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.