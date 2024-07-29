Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.25, but opened at $1.22. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 289,473 shares traded.

Globalstar Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19.

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 4,510,855 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 307,357 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 198,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49,951 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,165,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

