Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$87.70.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GRT.UN

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

TSE GRT.UN opened at C$73.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.16. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$62.72 and a 52 week high of C$80.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.