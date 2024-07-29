GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading Up 4.5%

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $58.93. Approximately 2,932,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 15,231,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.40.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.