Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Update

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 467,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFF. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $6,707,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,725,034.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Griffon by 671.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Griffon stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Griffon has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. Griffon had a return on equity of 90.02% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $672.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

