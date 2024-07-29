Groupon (GRPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Groupon to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Groupon has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64. Groupon has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

