GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.60

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.64 ($0.01), with a volume of 37275977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.67 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £12.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.02.

About GSTechnologies

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

