GXO Logistics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,169 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 704% compared to the average daily volume of 1,265 call options.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 920.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE GXO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $67.22.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

