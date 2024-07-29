Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.76. Approximately 10,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 76,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.
Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.