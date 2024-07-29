Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.76. Approximately 10,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 76,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14.

Get Gyre Therapeutics alerts:

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. 23.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.