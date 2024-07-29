Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $57.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

HALO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

HALO stock opened at $56.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $57.08.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

