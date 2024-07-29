Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Short Interest Up 36.2% in July

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,600 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the June 30th total of 695,100 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $144.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $146.28.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after buying an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 106.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 427.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hamilton Lane

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.