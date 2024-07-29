Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

Shares of HNLGY remained flat at $5.62 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236. Hang Lung Group has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

