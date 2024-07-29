Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,213,800 shares, an increase of 140.1% from the June 30th total of 505,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Harbour Energy Price Performance
Shares of Harbour Energy stock remained flat at $3.96 on Friday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69.
Harbour Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.