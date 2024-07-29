Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Gap Down to $16.84

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $16.50. Hawaiian Electric Industries shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 360,998 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

