Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTSDF remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Monday. Health and Happiness has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers milk formulas for infants, children and expectant, and nursing mothers; probiotic and nutrition supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, gummies, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers; and vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, and skin care and sports nutrition products for adults; dried baby food and baby care products; and complete pet food products, and multicondition pet supplements.

