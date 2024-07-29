Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTSDF remained flat at $1.19 during trading on Monday. Health and Happiness has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18.
About Health and Happiness (H&H) International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Health and Happiness (H&H) International
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health and Happiness (H&H) International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.