Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,455 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.18% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,352,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,775,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,527,000 after buying an additional 1,348,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,585,000 after acquiring an additional 723,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $17.91. 2,211,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,223. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

