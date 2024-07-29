HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthStream

Insider Activity at HealthStream

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

In related news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,938,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 640,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,459,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 494,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HealthStream by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 306,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in HealthStream by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Stock Up 2.0 %

HSTM opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $31.15.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.