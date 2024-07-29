Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:HTLFP)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.9% annually over the last three years.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLFP stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $25.38. 7,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

