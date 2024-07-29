Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0670 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $40.00 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00040583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000620 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,864,803,624 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,864,803,624.39509 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06872393 USD and is up 1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 276 active market(s) with $28,000,615.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

