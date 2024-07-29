Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $771.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTBK. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

