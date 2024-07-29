Hermez Network Price Tops $4.16 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00005988 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $152.01 million and $12,749.84 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.07514764 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $18,331.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

