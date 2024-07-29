Hermez Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21,570.72 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00006185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $151.97 million and $21,570.72 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,694.59 or 0.99982619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00071769 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.15828989 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $11,759.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.