Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,149,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 969,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hess were worth $633,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of HES stock traded down $2.96 on Monday, hitting $147.29. The stock had a trading volume of 182,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average is $149.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $131.61 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.58.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

