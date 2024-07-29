HI Hits One Day Trading Volume of $201,087.99 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, HI has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $201,087.99 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,893.52 or 0.99879663 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000953 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011302 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006788 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00070924 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050313 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $216,209.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

