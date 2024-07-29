HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,847. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 3.51.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 524,613 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 914,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIVE. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on HIVE Digital Technologies from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

