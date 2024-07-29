Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $970-985 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.55.

HOLX traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

