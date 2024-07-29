Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.74. 7,452,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a market capitalization of $132.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

