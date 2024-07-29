Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.56

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,730,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115,826 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after buying an additional 1,632,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 115,543 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 51,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

