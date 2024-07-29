Houlihan Lokey (HLI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.99 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.64%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $149.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average of $129.91. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

