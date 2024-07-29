Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $204.14 and last traded at $204.17. 41,146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 81,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOV. StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.96 and a 200 day moving average of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 14,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 14,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $2,146,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,816 shares of company stock worth $6,966,617. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 425,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,143.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.