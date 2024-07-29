Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.10 and last traded at $80.79. Approximately 32,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 98,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HY

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 42.94%. Research analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,708 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 92,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 92,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 57,758 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Free Report)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.