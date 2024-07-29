i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.51

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 5402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $845.84 million, a PE ratio of 2,499.00 and a beta of 1.58.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.