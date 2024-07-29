IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IGM. TD Securities raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.57.

IGM Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:IGM traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$39.16. The company had a trading volume of 56,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,653. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.17. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$30.34 and a 52 week high of C$41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$811.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$796.65 million. IGM Financial had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial will post 3.8664564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

