iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 899,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 321,775 shares.The stock last traded at $29.05 and had previously closed at $29.13.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $180,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

