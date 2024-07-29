Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $98.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.42. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

