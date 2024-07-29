Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$10.00 price target on the stock.

INE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

INE stock opened at C$9.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$13.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.95.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$242.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick Loulou purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

