Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 16.1 %

INVZW opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.01.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

