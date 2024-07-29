Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 16.1 %
INVZW opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.01.
Innoviz Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innoviz Technologies
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 4 Reasons to Buy This AI Leader After the Stock Split
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Verizon Stock: 4 Reasons to Buy This Bargain After Recent Dip
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why a Weaker Dollar is Good News for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.