Insider Buying: Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE) Director Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) Director Marc Edwards bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,250.00.

Marc Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Marc Edwards bought 345,000 shares of Kane Biotech stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,300.00.

Kane Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of CVE KNE remained flat at C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. 249,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,667. Kane Biotech Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech ( CVE:KNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.05 million for the quarter.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

