Insider Selling: City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CEO Sells 7,244 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $895,503.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,974 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

City Price Performance

CHCO stock opened at $123.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.25. City Holding has a 12-month low of $86.56 and a 12-month high of $125.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. City had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in City by 95.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of City in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 90.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in City by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upped their price target on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

View Our Latest Report on CHCO

City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.