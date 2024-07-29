Insider Selling: Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) CAO Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $95,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $86.91 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.13.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.83%.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,124,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,255,000 after purchasing an additional 703,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,340,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,401,000 after buying an additional 27,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,396,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

