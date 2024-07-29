Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Sells $60,093.60 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $145.59 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.42.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,070,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $48,783,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $46,432,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

