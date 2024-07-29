Insider Selling: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Sells 14,088 Shares of Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Olague sold 14,088 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $436,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,265 shares in the company, valued at $534,351.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Olague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Olague sold 11,660 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $331,727.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $105,944.37.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 45,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,133. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $417.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

