Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells 214,732 Shares of Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $8,368,106.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,113,040 shares in the company, valued at $394,105,168.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 135,241 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $4,775,359.71.

On Friday, July 19th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $2,239,500.32.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 69,637 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $2,424,063.97.

On Monday, July 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 93,187 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $2,954,027.90.

On Friday, July 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 57,253 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,852,134.55.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10.

On Monday, July 8th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 59,973 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $1,822,579.47.

On Friday, July 5th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 50,739 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,580,519.85.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 52,724 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $1,627,589.88.

On Monday, July 1st, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 81,110 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $2,612,553.10.

CG stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.75. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $7,631,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 777,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,410,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

