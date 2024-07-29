Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.65.

Intel Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.83. 32,275,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,858,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

