International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $211.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $211.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an underperform rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.93.

NYSE IBM opened at $191.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

