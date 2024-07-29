International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $189.18 and last traded at $189.58. 737,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,418,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $176.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 477,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,045,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

