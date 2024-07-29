International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in July

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,700 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

ROYMF remained flat at $3.84 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. International Distributions Services has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Get International Distributions Services alerts:

About International Distributions Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.