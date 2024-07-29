International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Up 40.4% in July

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,700 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
International Distributions Services Price Performance
ROYMF remained flat at $3.84 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. International Distributions Services has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.84.
About International Distributions Services
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Distributions Services
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Pharma Giant’s Shares Up After Impressive Q2 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.